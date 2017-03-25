Police: Woman Attacked On UCLA Campus, Suspect Sought

March 25, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: UCLA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a man wanted for committing sexual battery on the campus of UCLA Friday afternoon.

According to University of California police, a woman was attacked at 1:30 p.m. in the area of the Public Affairs Building. The woman told police the suspect approached her and asked her for directions to the men’s bathroom. After she provided him with directions, he grabbed her. No further details were disclosed.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years of age, 5-foot-8 with a medium build and broad shoulders. He had medium-length dark hair crop-cut on the sides and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information should call police at 310-825-1491.

