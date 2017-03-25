“Make America Great Again” Rally Gets Ugly When Protesters Show Up

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Organizers of the “Make America Great Again” rally drew hundreds on the bike path in Huntington Beach

Protesters were also set up quite a ways down the path. Eventually the two clashed.

Ray Evans’ cell phone video shows one of the fights that broke out between president trump supporters and protesters.

“Slugging him and started wailing on him and it got out of hand I got pepper sprayed,” Evans said.

It got ugly when about 30 Trump protesters tried to block hundreds.

“I wanted to support the anti-Trump. This march that they’re having, it’s under the guise of patriotism and I’m very patriotic,” protester Dale Jiminez said.

Within five minutes things really got out of hand and the Trump supporters far outnumbered the Trump protesters. Police eventually stepped in.

“Cowards. That’s why your face is covered,” One Trump supporter yelled to the protestors.

Six people were detained and a woman and three men were arrested facing felony charges for illegal use of pepper spray, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

#BREAKING – arrests have been made after fight at #MAGAMARCH – 1 person pepper sprayed by anti-Trump protestor, 1 man punched. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/lab3FLdq33 — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) March 25, 2017

Martin Petriccione was out for a bike ride and ran into the chaos.

“It was like 500 to fifty. Never seen anything like it,” Petriccione said. ” A lot of hatred going, both sides for sure.”

Norm Hainlen said the guy who hit him was among those taken into custody.

“He cold-cocks me right in the face. Right on the lip. Yeah he smashed me pretty good,” Hainlen said.

The march was one of dozens planned across the country. A smaller event was scheduled in Hollywood, with participants expected to march to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Organizers predicted about 3,000 participants taking part in the march along Pacific Coast Highway at Bolsa Chica State Beach. The event was originally planned at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, but officials there decided to close down for the weekend, fearing a potential clash between participants and anti-Trump protesters.