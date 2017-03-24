Some 466 Tons Of Chicken Being Recalled After Customers Found Metal Fragments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Oklahoma food company is recalling some 466 tons of chicken because they could contain metal, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.
OK Food, Inc. reported that some 933,272 pounds of chicken could contain “extraneous materials” after five people reported finding metal fragments in their breaded chicken.
The company said the fragments came from a conveyor belt, according to the FSIS.
The ready-to-eat items were produced between Dec. 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017.
They are sold under various brand names, but all have the establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA inspection mark.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.
Click here for a list of the recalled chicken products.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.