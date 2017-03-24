Nearly 9,500 Inmates To Be Released From California State Prisons

March 24, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Early Inmate Release

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California corrections officials say they are adopting new sentencing rules that aim to trim the state prison population by nearly 9,500 inmates after four years.

The regulations released Friday include steps like reducing sentences up to six months for earning a college degree and by up to a month each year for participating in self-help programs like drug counseling.

The changes eventually lower the prison population by about 7 percent.

Corrections Secretary Scott Kernan tells The Associated Press he expects the changes eventually will let California end long-running federal lawsuits targeting prison overcrowding and inadequate health care for inmates.

The changes follow voters’ approval of Proposition 57 in November. The initiative lets felons seek parole more quickly and gave corrections officials broad discretion to grant early release credits.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia