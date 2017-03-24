$20K Reward Offered For Info On Cheesecake Factory Bomber

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities released security video Friday of a man who is believed to have thrown an explosive device into the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena in February.
Video shows the suspect attempting to discard clothing reportedly worn shortly after the Feb. 2 explosion, Pasadena spokesman William H. Boyer said. No one was injured.
A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man was also announced.
The blast happened at 6:08 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the restaurant, 2 W. Colorado Blvd. Responding officers immediately evacuated the restaurant and located the detonated homemade pyrotechnic device, Pasadena police said. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s bomb squad also responded and rendered the device safe.
A motive was not known, but a Pasadena police lieutenant said nothing in the investigation suggests the incident was anything more than a prank. The device was described by another police official as a “glorified firecracker.”
Witnesses described the suspect as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, a heavy beard and wearing all black clothes and a black beanie.
