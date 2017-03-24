Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – March 24

We know the calendars and the social media invitations can be overwhelming, but there are ways to trim the fat and get to the choice destinations to ensure you have a fantastic weekend. In Orange County in particular, there are some interesting options that include special events and essential landmarks that would make for a great weekend retreat. Whatever your budget, whatever your speed, here is a quick list of recreational options to make the decision easier.

Friday, March 24



Visit The San Clemente Pier

www.sanclementeguide.com 615 Avenida VictoriaSan Clemente, CA 92672(800) 872-7245 California’s coastline is something that is readily accessible, fairly inexpensive to visit, and easily one of the most picturesque ways to spend a weekend. Of the Southern California beaches, San Clemente is both scenic and quaint. The South Orange County destination is much more of a locals only spot and because of that, there’s less traffic. Ideal for a nighttime stroll or an afternoon in the sun, a walk along the San Clemente Pier requires nothing more than some time and some good company. With a healthy variety of small shops and restaurants within walking distance, you can spend an entire day along the coast and not get bored. A walk on the pier, a bonfire in the sand, and some window shopping along the seaside village the San Clemente Pier a great way to enjoy your weekend.

Saturday, March 25



Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Big Splash

The City National Grove of Anaheim

citynationalgroveofanaheim.com The City National Grove of Anaheim2200 E Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2700 The live action adaptation of the successful television kids show is the first ever North American tour of Peppa Pig. The show has been received so well that producers actually had to add some 40 additional dates across the country to accommodate the demand. An interactive stage show that allows kids to connect with Peppa, George, Mummy and Daddy Pig features plenty of singing and dancing with some lighthearted life lessons that resonate well with the little guys. Parents and Grandparents will watch lovingly as their kids light up watching Peppa just feet away from them.





See “Finding Neverland”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

South Coast Plaza

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the ArtsSouth Coast Plaza600 Town Center DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626 Heralded by critics and fans alike, the award winning “Finding Neverland” opens its run at the Segerstrom in Costa Mesa this weekend. The musical that explores the creation of the character Peter Pan has earned rave reviews. Inspired by four brothers that deal with the lost of their mother mother with a healthy dose of imagination and wonder, playwright J.M. Barrie ultimately crafts an iconic of wholesome childhood in Peter Pan. The story behind the creation however is one that proves to be especially inspiring. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus and considering the credentials of those affiliated with the production, its no wonder tickets are quickly becoming scarce.

Sunday, March 26



Grand Opening of Ruby’s Diner

Outlets at San Clemente

www.rubys.com Outlets at San Clemente101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa #600San Clemente, CA 92672 Not that you needed more reason to stop in at the Outlets in San Clemente, but Ruby’s Diner is giving you a few delicious incentives. This weekend marks the grand opening of Ruby’s at the Outlets and to celebrate, the diner specializing in culinary Americana is hosting a party that lasts all weekend long. In addition to live music, face painting for the kids, and a balloon artist, the deals on the food are fantastic. $3 scores you a signature Ruby’s shortstack of pancakes. $5 gets you the classic Ruby burger and fries, and if you are just stopping through during your afternoon of shopping, Ruby’s has scoops of ice cream on the go for just $2 bucks. When it comes to comfort food, Ruby’s nails it. No one is ever frowning with a shake in hand.





Exhibit: “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau”

Fullerton Museum

www.ci.fullerton.ca.us Fullerton Museum301 N. Pomona Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 738-6545 Before the exhibit closes out, guests have one last weekend to get an intimate look at some of the work from a pioneer of the French Nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha. Considered hugely influential in the aesthetic of art Nouveau of the 20th century, the Fullerton Museum is currently housing some of the finest works from the Dhawan collection. Curated by Gabriel Weisberg, the exhibit of some 75 different pieces includes rare original lithographs and proofs, an oil painting, drawings, a pastel, and books, posters, portfolios and ephemera. This particular exhibit is set to continue throughout the world through 2018. For just a few more days, Southern Californians can see important work from an artist that spearheaded a movement that served as the precursor to Art Deco and modernism.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.