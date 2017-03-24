Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – March 24

Laugh The Night Away
Largo at the Coronet
366 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 855-0350
www.largo-la.com
After a long week, why not treat yourself to an full night of laughter? Comedian Nick Kroll, recently seen on FX’s “The League,” will be hitting the stage at West Hollywood’s Largo at the Coronet for a performance you won’t want to miss. This hilariously funny comedian and actor is known for his unique sense of humor. So, the performances promises to be one for the books!
Yoga At The L.A. Zoo
Zoo Yoga
L.A. Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4200
www.lazoo.org
The Los Angeles Zoo continues to do a fantastic job with event programming and this one might be the most inventive yet. The connection between Yoga and animals is obvious. Leave it to the Zoo to connect the dots and introduce an observational element paired with instruction from a Yogi. Drawing movement inspiration from some of the animals in the zoo, staff and instructors will guide beginners through the basics while enjoying the atmosphere of the zoo itself. This really is a yoga class on a Saturday morning on the grounds of the LA Zoo. Things couldn’t get much cooler.
Play Pinball
Pins & Needles
1623 Allesandro St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 313 9449
www.pinsandneedlesla.com
This is not your typical arcade. No LED screens, no prizes, no gimmicks are found here. Pins and Needles has 24 vintage pinball machines that are designed to entice true enthusiasts to drive to the heart of Los Angeles to play. Outside of the machines, the draw isn’t much else. The folks here have an obvious passion for the machines, in both esthetic and design. Considering that this destination feels like a personal collection made available to the public, Pins and Needles truly does feel like a hideout for people looking score a game and remain unbothered. If you are up for a pinball retreat, use that GPS and aim for Pins and Needles.
Topanga Vintage Market
Topanga Vintage Market
Pierce College, Parking Lot 7
Victory Boulevard + Mason Ave.
Woodland Hills, CA 91306
(310) 422-1844
topangavintagemarket.com
Regularly voted as one of the best artisan markets in Los Angeles, the 4th Sunday of the month belongs to the Topanga Village Market. With an added emphasis on vintage items, rare collectibles, local artisan goods, and unique antiques, the people that shop at the Topanga Market come to expect a certain quality of selection. There will be 160 vendors lining the grounds with local artists showcasing their goods. Hungry? You’ll be well covered as there are plenty of food trucks to choose from. And, for a bit of entertainment, take in live music to ensure you have a proper soundtrack during your retail hunt. Sundays at an outdoor market go hand-in-hand. Visit one of the best the city has to offer this Sunday.
CicLAvia
Main St. and Culver Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
www.ciclavia.org
The country’s largest open streets event, CicLAvia, is back at it again this year. From 9am to 4pm, CicLAvia will transform L.A. roads into recreational space. A fan-favorite route, this iteration starts at the intersection of Main. St. and Culver Blvd. in Downtown Culver City, opening the streets of Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice for cyclists, pedestrians, runners, skaters, stroller-pushers, you name it, to explore the city sans car.
See Eric Clapton Live!
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd.
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ericclapton.com
There are few names that carry the prestige of Eric Clapton. Unanimously regarded as a living legend among guitarists and fans the world over, it’s also pretty rare to see the musician step onstage. This weekend, Los Angeles will get the chance to see Clapton take to the stage of the storied Forum in Inglewood. Good, bad, or indifferent, whenever Clapton is onstage, the possibility of something historic happening is strong. One of music’s most iconic figures will perform at one of the country’s most iconic venues and he is sure to play hits throughout the evening. That has got to be reason enough to start looking for tickets.