Woman Gets Out Of Jail, Drives Off In Idling Car With Passenger Inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA.com) — A Hesperia woman faces charges of carjacking and kidnapping Thursday after jumping into a parked car left running in front of the West Valley Detention Center and driving off – with an elderly woman inside.
Monique Irene Cadena, 24, had just been cited and released from the Rancho Cucamonga jail after being arrested at 10:30 a.m. in Victorville for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Detective Matthew Gordon said.
Witnesses in the visitor area of the jail say she spoke to several people in an effort to get a ride.
Investigators believe that when she left the jail, she noticed the idling 2004 white Hyundai Sonata and fled the area with the woman, who was dropped off at a gas station at Valley and Cherry avenues in Fontana just minutes later. Deputies found the elderly woman at the gas station unharmed, and they took her back to the jail to be interviewed before returning her to her family.
After an extensive search of the area, Cadena was found in the stolen vehicle at Sierra and Foothill in Fontana at about 10 p.m., authorities said.
Cadena, who is being held on $250,000 bail, will make her first court appearance on the new charges Friday.