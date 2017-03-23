Emmy-Winning TV Producer Sentenced To Prison For Attempting To Murder His Tenant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Emmy-winning television producer was sentenced to state prison Thursday for attempting to murder one of his tenants in Studio City.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Andre Salamán Bautista — who also goes by the name Andre Bauth — was ordered to spend 13 years in jail.
Last month, a judge found Bautista guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Special circumstances allegations were also proven true that he used a knife and caused great bodily injury.
On Sept. 8, 2015, Bautista stabbed one of his tenants during an argument that escalated within his boarding house.
Police said Bautista stormed out of the bedroom, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and chased the victim into another bedroom where the stabbing took place.
Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the chest, which subsequently pierced his lung.
The victim survived the attack.
Bautista fled the country and eventually surrendered to authorities in Mexico City.