Ticket Holders To OC Lantern Festival Furious At Abrupt Cancellation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of people hoping to fly fire-lit lanterns in Orange County this Saturday are instead furious at the event’s last-minute cancellation.

Saturday’s Lights Festival in Orange County was abruptly canceled Wednesday, leaving hundreds of ticket holders – who paid between $30 and $55 per ticket – in the lurch.

The event’s website marked all the events in Southern California, including April dates in Orange County and Los Angeles, as postponed, but a Facebook post said unequivocally that Saturday’s event was canceled.

“For those who have not heard, the March 25th Lights Fest event has been CANCELLED. We are in the process of opening up multiple new event sin the SoCal area throughout May,” the Facebook post read. “You will be able to list from any one of our upcoming events and your tickets will be transferred to your new event. STAY TUNED for the list of upcoming dates.”

Thelightsfest.com’s FAQ says that in the event of a cancellation, their policies are to return to the city within three months of the original date, when tickets to previously canceled events will be accepted. The company says it does not allow refunds, but has a form for refund request for California Residents.

Angry comments have taken over the post, and others for events in other cities.

“WARNING! I bought tickets for the san diego event. Pre-registered to get the tix for $30 each and still paid $55ea. Stuck with it when it was moved to a location 4 hrs away, reserved a hotel and car just to learn it was cancelled the day before the event,” Shelly Baumanns commented on a Lights Fest events listing for Pittsburgh.

Jilted ticket holders speculated that the event was canceled due to rain forecast for Saturday night, but the company’s responses to commenters on Facebook and Instagram indicate they were unable to obtain permits for the event.

“They’re having a hard time finding a location. I think you should just ask for a refund/place a dispute on the charge and go to another light fest event that’s more legit. This company is shady. They don’t want to say it’s cancelled or else they would be obligated to refund (without ppl requesting for them) so that’s why they’re saying postponed even though they don’t have a place nor time.. they don’t any of their [expletive] together. I’ve requested for a refund nearly a month ago and they still haven’t processed it yet. They don’t deserve a dime from anyone,” Instagram user missieess wrote in response to another user.

The Lights Festival is produced by Utah-based Viive Events, which says it is a for-profit company that partners with local charities in event cities. The Orange County event page, however, listed no charitable partners.

CBSLA.com has reached out to Viive Events and The Lights Festival for comment.