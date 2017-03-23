Police In Mission Hills Seek Additional Victims Of Social Worker They Accuse Of Sexually Assaulting Minor

March 23, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Accused, Child Sexual Assault, Mission Hills, Ruben Alonso Herrera, Social Worker

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA.com)   —  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division, Sex Crimes Unit are seeking additional victims of a social worker they accuse of sexually assaulting a minor.

Ruben Alonso Herrera was arrested on March 22.

Officials said Herrera, 26, took advantage of his position to gain the trust of his victim. They accuse Herrera of having  sexual intercourse with his victim.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

He has been booked on a an unlawful sex with a minor charge.

Herrera is in custody and being held on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to call Mission Area Sex Crimes Detective Schultz, at (818) 838-9971.

