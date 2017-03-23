Marina Del Rey Man With Dementia Goes Missing

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday in locating a 72-year-old man from Marina Del Rey who suffers from dementia and emphysema.
John Wayne Nicolos was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Admiralty Way, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants. He is described as a white man 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Nicolos was driving toward Culver City in a 2011 silver Toyota Yaris with California license plates 6SCB736 when he was last seen.
His family, who has not heard from him since Tuesday, is “extremely concerned for his safety,” police said.
Anyone who has seen Nicolos or might have information of his whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division at 310-482-6313 or 310-482-6372 or 800-222-TIPS.
