LeBron To LaVar Ball: Keep My Kids’ Name Out Of Your Mouth

One of the fascinating stories in college basketball this season has been the play of UCLA star guard Lonzo Ball and the braggadocio of his father Lavar. At various times over the past several months, Lavar has claimed: He could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 in his prime. That he wants a billion dollar shoe deal for his sons’ right off the bat upon them entering the NBA. That Lonzo was better than Steph Curry and other myriad statements that has set the basketball world ablaze on Twitter.

Recently, in an interview with Chris Broussard, Ball made some comments about LeBron James’ kids and LeBron felt that they crossed a line. From ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth,” James said of LaVar Ball to ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.” “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James told ESPN. “But keep my family out of this.”

The comments that James were referring to can also be found in the ESPN article, but, to summarize, Ball argued that his sons’ have a better chance at success than LeBron’s do because of how great a basketball player LeBron is. Ball also brought up the relative lack of success of Michael Jordan’s sons in his comments to further illustrate his point.