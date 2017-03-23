Armed Robbers Steal Cash From Donut Shop In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police searched for two armed men Thursday who robbed a donut shop in Huntington Beach.
The suspects entered the store around 12:30 a.m. to the 17600 block of Beach Boulevard and held an employee at gunpoint.
According to police, the robbers fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A description of the suspects has not been provided.
Detectives said the business was open when the robbery took place, but no injuries were reported.
At this time, it remains unclear if the incident is connected to other robberies that have been reported in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.