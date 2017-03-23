Hundreds Rally In LA To Protest GOP Plan To Scrap Obamacare

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Hundreds marched through downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle his predecessor’s signature health care law.

The demonstration Thursday came as congressional leaders postponed a vote on the American Health Care Act, which the White House hopes will replace Obamacare.

A marcher who identified herself as Ann said she works at a South LA healthcare clinic said their clients rely heavily on the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s very important that we keep it going strong, to keep providing services to the people who need it most,” she said.

Protesters cheered loudly when the postponement was announced.

Health care is a human right! Join our Director of Health Equity @MeganMcClaire and partners at today's march in DTLA. #SavetheACA #ACA pic.twitter.com/VC3MYukOnH — Advancement Project (@AP_California) March 23, 2017

Marchers hoisting signs reading “save our health care” said people have come to rely on coverage provided by the President Barack Obama’s plan. They said they fear millions of Americans would be left without health coverage.

Today, the 7yr anvrsry of the ACA, we are staying loud to defend the right to health with our partners in DTLA #health4all #fight4ourhealth pic.twitter.com/oFlzqLv8ym — LCHC (@LCHC_CA) March 23, 2017

The rally coincided with similar events across the state and nation.

GOP leaders hope to reschedule a vote Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)