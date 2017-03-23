CBS Announces Early Renewal For 18 Series

March 23, 2017 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Big Bang Theory, CBS, Mom, NCIS, Programs, Series, Superior Donuts, Survivor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  CBS  announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season.

The series being renewed join previously announced returnees “Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS.”

Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.

Following is a list of the returning shows, to date.

• The Big Bang Theory
• Blue Bloods
• Bull
• 48 Hours
• Hawaii Five-0
• Kevin Can Wait
• Life In Pieces
• MacGyver
•Madame Secretary
• Man With A Plan
• Mom
• NCIS
• NCIS: Los Angeles
• NCIS: New Orleans
• Scorpion
• 60 Minutes
• Superior Donuts
• Survivor

CBS will finish the current season as America’s most-watched network for the 14th time in 15 years.

The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia