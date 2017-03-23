CBS Announces Early Renewal For 18 Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season.
The series being renewed join previously announced returnees “Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS.”
Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.
Following is a list of the returning shows, to date.
• The Big Bang Theory
• Blue Bloods
• Bull
• 48 Hours
• Hawaii Five-0
• Kevin Can Wait
• Life In Pieces
• MacGyver
•Madame Secretary
• Man With A Plan
• Mom
• NCIS
• NCIS: Los Angeles
• NCIS: New Orleans
• Scorpion
• 60 Minutes
• Superior Donuts
• Survivor
CBS will finish the current season as America’s most-watched network for the 14th time in 15 years.
The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.