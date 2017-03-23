California Assemblyman Wants To Ban Smoking At All State Beaches, Parks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If an Assemblyman from the Bay Area gets his way, smoking will be banned from all state parks and beaches.
“Smoking is a dangerous habit that results in cancer and pollution. We have a duty to protect Californians visiting our parks and beaches to protect public health and our environment,” said Assemblymember Marc Levine.
His bill, AB 725, has cleared one key committee but still must go before the Assembly Appropriations Committee before the entire Assembly can vote on it.
Violators would face fines of up to $250.
Los Angeles County State Beaches
Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beaches
Point Dume State Beach
Malibu Lagoon State Beach
Will Rogers State Beach
Santa Monica State Beach
Dockweiler State Beach
Orange County State Beaches
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Huntington State Beach
Corona del Mar State Beach
Doheny State Beach
San Clemente State Beach
San Onofre State Beach
According to Heal the Bay, volunteers collected 123,051 cigarette butts, which are the most common item found during cleanups, from beaches along Los Angeles County in 2016.
From Jan. 2007 to Jan. 2017, Heal the Bay volunteers picked up 505,768 cigarette butts along L.A. County’s coast, according to data provided to CBSLA by the non-profit organization’s marketing and communications senior manager, Talia Roselli.
On Coastal Cleanup Day in 2015 over the span of three hours, volunteers across the United States collected 1,078,738 cigarette butts on the nation’s beaches. In California, alone 154,303 cigarette butts were picked up, according to Ocean Conservancy.org.