At Least 2 Dead In Triple Shooting Outside South LA Liquor Store

March 23, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Double Homicide, Homicide, Liquor Store, South LA, Triple Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  Officials said at least two people were killed in a triple shooting outside a South LA liquor store Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a call  just after 5:45 p.m., which was initially thought to be a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived near 108th Street and Western Avenue they located three people who had been shot, Los Angeles Police
Department Officer Tony Im said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives were still trying to establish a motive for the shooting.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia