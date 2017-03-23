At Least 2 Dead In Triple Shooting Outside South LA Liquor Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Officials said at least two people were killed in a triple shooting outside a South LA liquor store Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a call just after 5:45 p.m., which was initially thought to be a drive-by shooting.
When officers arrived near 108th Street and Western Avenue they located three people who had been shot, Los Angeles Police
Department Officer Tony Im said.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Detectives were still trying to establish a motive for the shooting.
