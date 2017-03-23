2 Dead, 1 Hurt In Shooting At South LA Liquor Store

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a liquor store in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred before 5:50 p.m. at an Eddies Liquor and Jr. Market located at 10850 S. Western Ave.
According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews arrived to find two people dead. A third person was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. No names were released.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. It was not clear if any suspects were in custody.