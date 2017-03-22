Trump National Golf Club Offers $10,000 Reward For Information On Vandals

PALOS VERDES (CBSLA.com) — A $10,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever vandalized the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.
The damage was done between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. during the weekend of March 11 and 12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A video shows about five suspects defacing the the fifth green by carving “NO MORE TIGERS NO MORE WOODS” into the grass.
The club is offering the reward. The club says the vandals caused $20,000 in damage.
A group that calls itself an “anonymous environmental activist collective” sent the Washington Post the video, which shows suspects in dark clothes scaling a fence and using gardening tools to carve the six-feet-tall letters, the sheriff’s department reported.
The group also sent a statement to the newspaper explaining the vandalism was a response to the Trump administration’s “blatant disregard for the environment.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Marcello Curko at (310) 891-3244 or Sgt. Ricky Osburn at (310) 891-3205.
