‘Speechless’: Shaq Tweets Preview Of Statute Outside Staples Center

March 22, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Shaquille O’Neal treated fans to a sneak peek of a statue depicting the Lakers legend set to be unveiled outside Staples Center later this week.

Shaq posted a picture of the statue – which portrays the 7’1″ center hanging from the rim in an iconic pose – as it was being lowered into place Wednesday.

His tweet read, “Thank You Buss Family! #speechless”.

Several Laker luminaries are expected to be on hand for the statue’s unveiling Friday, including Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, and others.

