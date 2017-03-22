‘Speechless’: Shaq Tweets Preview Of Statute Outside Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Shaquille O’Neal treated fans to a sneak peek of a statue depicting the Lakers legend set to be unveiled outside Staples Center later this week.
Shaq posted a picture of the statue – which portrays the 7’1″ center hanging from the rim in an iconic pose – as it was being lowered into place Wednesday.
Thank You Buss Family! #speechless https://t.co/vkcKtKB7i6—
(@SHAQ) March 22, 2017
His tweet read, “Thank You Buss Family! #speechless”.
Several Laker luminaries are expected to be on hand for the statue’s unveiling Friday, including Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, and others.