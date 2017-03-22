Police Seek Dozens Of Upskirt Victims In Inland Empire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rialto police are searching for dozens of women they say were targeted by a man taking upskirt videos at shopping centers throughout the Inland Empire.
Detectives say the suspect, Mark Anthony Duchane, was found to have 41 upskirt videos on his cell phone during an investigation.
Police say he sought out victims as shopping centers including a Wal-Mart in Rialto, as well as the Ontario Mills mall and Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga. One of the videos was taken in Orange County, police said.
A woman who asked not to be identified said she was victimized while shopping with her daughter at a Rialto Wal-Mart in June.
“It’s frightening,” she said. “You don’t feel safe anywhere.”
The victim only became aware of the crime after her daughter said she saw a man recording on his cell phone.
Police say the suspect would often engage victims in conversations and try to record their faces.
Duchane was on parole at the time the videos were taken.
Rialto police are asking any victims to contact Detective Jacquelyn Haynie at 909-820-2557 or jhaynie@rialtopd.com