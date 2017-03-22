Pedestrian Hurt In Valley Glen Hit-And-Run

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA.com) – Police are looking for the driver of a minivan which struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Valley Glen Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred at Vanowen Street and Sunnyslope Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. The driver fled the scene.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.
The suspect vehicle was described as a 2000 Honda Odyssey, police said. The driver was described as a Hispanic male with sunglasses and a white shirt.
The circumstances of the collision were not immediately known.