Pedestrian Hurt In Valley Glen Hit-And-Run

March 22, 2017 9:32 PM
VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA.com) – Police are looking for the driver of a minivan which struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Valley Glen Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred at Vanowen Street and Sunnyslope Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. The driver fled the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2000 Honda Odyssey, police said. The driver was described as a Hispanic male with sunglasses and a white shirt.

The circumstances of the collision were not immediately known.

