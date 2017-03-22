One Teen Released, Second Arrested In Chino High Shooting Threats

CHINO (CBSLA.com) – Police have released one teen and arrested a second on accusations he threatened to commit a shooting on the campus of Chino High School, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a former Chino High School student, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody at his Ontario home on allegations he posted a message on Twitter threatening to commit a shooting on campus.

However, on Wednesday, Chino police reported that detectives determined that the suspect they initially arrested was not responsible for the threatening message. He was released from custody.

Detectives developed new leads linking a second 15-year-old boy to the threat. That second suspect, a current student, was arrested at Chino Hills High at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Following his arrest, he confessed to posting the threat and acting alone, police said.

Officers searched the boy’s Ontario home, but did not find any weapons. He was booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall on suspicion of criminal threats.

“Classes are in session and the education process is proceeding as usual,” the Chino Valley Unified School District said in a statement. “We are grateful someone saw something and said something. All threats are taken seriously and once notified, the District and Police Department worked together in partnership to keep our students safe.”

No names were released. Anyone with information on the case should call Chino police at 909-334-3059.