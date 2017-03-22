New Details Emerge In Deadly Santa Monica Hit-And-Run Crash

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — New details emerged Wednesday in a deadly hit-and-run crash in front of the Santa Monica courthouse.

Officials said a man was just paying for parking on Tuesday when he was fatally struck by an out-of-control driver.

CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to the man’s grief-stricken family Wednesday evening.

Tonight Wait reported Donald Thomas was identified as the victim.

Off-camera Wait spoke with his family who says he was a loving brother to two sisters – one them was his twin. The twin sister told him the family is stunned by the horrific crash that took her brother’s life and says she was very close to Thomas, speaking with him often. The family can’t imagine a motive for the killing.

Friends are also sharing condolences on social media. One of Thomas’ friends posted on Facebook:

#DonaldThomas in God’s arms now. A great brother to his family and friends. A business man. A great father. A great son. a man that helped everyone he could…

Another friend wrote:

I don’t know how to deal with this news. We have known him for so long he’s family to us, too.

Santa Monica Police say Absadi Kidane is the man who slammed into Thomas, launching him into the air and killing him. Thomas was standing at the parking kiosk paying for his spot. Investigators say Kidane’s rampage went a city block – he barreled through the parking gate, smashing the guard arm, sheered off guard posts as he hit and killed Thomas… the car finally came to rest when it crossed Main Street and hit a Corvette. Kidani took off on foot, but police chased him down and arrested him. They believe he was intoxicated.

Police are still not releasing a motive in this killing – whether this was random or if the two knew each other. Kidane is scheduled to be court tomorrow facing a slew of charges, including murder.