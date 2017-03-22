Sleepy Driver Hits 4 Parked Cars, Fire Hydrant In Cypress Park

CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA.com) — A fire hydrant flooded a residential neighborhood Wednesday after a sleepy driver lost control of their vehicle in Cypress Park.
According to police, the crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and struck four parked vehicles, which then struck the hydrant.
Cypress Avenue will remain closed in both directions until further notice.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.