CBS Leads All Networks With 70 Nominations For 44th Annual Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS announced Wednesday that their daytime division was nomination for 70 Daytime Emmy awards for the 44th annual show .
Nominations in the lead category were announced on CBS “The Talk.
Daytime Emmys award excellence in daytime drams, court and talk shows, children’s programming and game show.
The soap “The Young and the Restless,” as usual, led the field wit 25 nominations.
“Y&R”s sister show, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” received 23 nominations.
“The Talk” received eight nods, the most in their history.
“The Price is Right,” “CBS This Morning,” and “CBS This Morning,” each received two nominations a piece.
“CBS This Morning” and “CBS Sunday Morning: each received a nomination for Outstanding Morning Program.
The full nominations list can be found online by clicking here.
The Daytime Emmys are being held on Sunday, May 1.