CBS Leads All Networks With 70 Nominations For 44th Annual Daytime Emmys

March 22, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: Court Shows, Daytime Emmys, Game Shows, soaps, The Bold And The Beautiful, The Young And The Restless

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   CBS announced Wednesday that their daytime division was nomination for 70 Daytime Emmy awards for the 44th  annual show .

Nominations in the lead category were announced on CBS “The Talk.

Daytime Emmys award excellence in daytime drams, court and talk shows, children’s programming and game show.

The soap “The Young and the Restless,” as usual, led the field wit 25 nominations.

“Y&R”s sister show, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” received 23 nominations.

“The Talk” received eight nods, the most in their history.

“The Price is Right,” “CBS This Morning,” and “CBS This Morning,” each received two nominations a piece.

“CBS This Morning” and “CBS Sunday Morning: each received a nomination for Outstanding Morning Program.

The full nominations list can be found online by clicking here.

The Daytime Emmys are being held on Sunday, May 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia