Armed Robbers Hold Donut Shop Employee At Gunpoint

March 22, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Suspect Search

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Detectives are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a donut shop in Burbank.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Victory Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed the gunmen held an employee at gunpoint within the store before fleeing from the scene.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the suspects’ handgun jammed, which gave the employee time to fight back.

Paramedics transported the employee to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

It remains unclear if any property was stolen from the store.

