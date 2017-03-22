Behind The Popular Podcast That Set Out To Find ‘Missing Richard Simmons’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fans of fitness guru have long been concerned with his behavior.

CBS2’s Erica Mandy says some psychologists agree that fans had a cause for worry.

A popular six-episode podcast, “Finding Richard Simmons,” capitalized on that fan fervor.

The Simmons most fans remember is the frenetic, energetic, nonstop ball of energy.

Simmons has been back in the public eye but this time for literally not being in the public eyes. There were reports that he was being held hostage in his own home. People close to Simmons he’s taken a self-imposed hiatus from the public. His brother has been quoted as saying Richard just needed a rest

The LAPD did a welfare check on him and said he was perfectly fine.

Dan Taberski guided fans through the six episode podcast which was determined to unravel the mystery of what happened to the fitness guru.

The podcast became so popular it has been called “the” serial podcast of 2017. ”

Taberski wondered why Simmons chose to self-exile. He hasn’t been seen in public since 2014.

The podcast discussed all the possibilities.

Hollywood psychiatrist Charles Sophy says Simmons reclusive behavior is speaking volumes.

“It’s very concerning because you’re isolating yourself, but you are also screaming, as quiet as it is, you’re also screaming for attention,” Sophy says.

The doctor added that being in the public eye again isn’t necessarily the help that Simmons needs. It’s all more of a help to his fans, Sophy says.

“People love things they can’t figure out, they don’t know the answer to, it gives them a focus, it gives them a purpose,” Sophy says.

Spoiler alert: The season ends without tying up loose ends.

Audio from the podcast said: “If you’re listening to this and you’re actually Richard Simmons, call me. People are looking for you.”

Sophy doesn’t believe season one of the series will be the end of it. He says the podcast has probably ignited even more interest.

And a lot of fans want to know — will there be a season two?