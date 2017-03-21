Trash Truck Crashes Into Doughnut Shop; 1 Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a sanitation truck crashed through the front window
of a doughnut shop in the Winnetka area.
The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Sherman Way and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.
Crews were working to shore up the building before removing the truck from the scene.
City building inspectors will determine if the structure is safe to inhabit.
