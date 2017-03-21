Caught On Camera: Teenager Breaks Free From Suspected Kidnapper

March 21, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, Caught On Camera

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday searched for a man who was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a teenage girl as she walked to school in North Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured the incident in broad daylight around 10 a.m. Monday.

Within the video, the man walks up behind the unsuspecting student and grabs her. The teenage girl manages to twist free and break away, only in time for the suspect to try to grab her a second time.

The girl ran away from the man who walked away from the scene.

Police say the victim did not know her attacker.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported extra patrols will be out as students walk to school.

