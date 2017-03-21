Paul Leads Clippers In Blowout Over Lakers, Then Watches End With Young Son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul scored 27 points before watching the end of a blowout with his young son on the bench, and the Clippers beat the Lakers 133-109 on Tuesday night for yet another win in the battle of Los Angeles.

The Clippers have won 17 of the last 19 meetings against the Lakers. They cruised in this one, and the younger Chris Paul got to sit on his dad’s lap on the bench during the fourth quarter.

Eight Clippers scored in double figures, including J.J. Redick with 24 points and Austin Rivers with 17.

The Clippers hit 15 of 33 3-pointers, and their starters sat out the entire fourth quarter for the second consecutive game.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points.

The Clippers pulled within a half-game of the Utah Jazz for fourth in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The Clippers have 10 games remaining.

The game was over quickly. The Clippers opened with a 13-2 run and never looked back. They were up by 20 midway into the second quarter and led 70-40 at the half.

Lakers coach Luke Walton started an entire lineup of reserves to start the second half.

TIPS-INS

Clippers: Blake Griffin has added an unexpected weapon to his offensive arsenal — the 3-pointer. Griffin was shooting just 20.8 percent on his 3-pointers in his first 31 games and 27.1 for his career. In his last 19 games, he’s hit on 39.2 percent of his 3s. He had one 3 and 12 points Tuesday.

Lakers: Ingram has not exactly had a spectacular rookie season, but the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft has shown promise of late. He’s started the past 17 games and has been particularly strong in the last eight, averaging 14.5 points and shooting 54.5 percent.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Travel to Dallas to meet the Mavericks on Thursday for the third time this season. The teams split their first two meetings. Forward Harrison Barnes has averaged 23 points in the two games.

Lakers: Play host to the Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota won the first meeting by 26 when Andrew Wiggins exploded for a career-high 47 points.

