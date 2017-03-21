Manhunt Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Santa Ana Father Of 5

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect in a hit-and-run collision which left a motorcyclist dead last week in Santa Ana.
On the evening of March 17, a van and a motorcycle collided at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street. Santa Ana police said the van was turning left when it collided with the motorcycle, ejecting its rider, 36-year-old Eduardo Estrada, a married father of five. The van left the scene of the crash.
Estrada was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Santa Ana police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Luis Distancia. Police located the suspect van, but Distancia remains at large.
“I still can’t believe it,” Estrada’s widow Angela De La Riva told CBS2 Tuesday. “I’m waiting for him. All my kids are waiting for him still.”
Estrada was on his way home from his construction job when he was killed.
“He just went to work and he said that he’d be back home, we were just gonna have dinner,” Riva said. “He talked to my kids during the day. He told them he’d see them later.”
Estrada’s daughters are asking Distancia to turn himself in.
“We want him caught so he understands he did very wrong,” Daughter Inez Estrada said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Estrada family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.