Manchester United Coming To LA In July

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Galaxy will host Premier League powerhouse Manchester United at the StubHub Center in July.
The Galaxy announced Tuesday that Manchester United will face the Galaxy in an exhibition game on July 15.
Season ticket holders will receive 50 percent off ticket prices. The team did not immediately specify when tickets would go on sale.
The game will precede Manchester United’s participation in the International Champions Cup, which will see them face off against other topflight European clubs over the summer at several U.S. cities.
