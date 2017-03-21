Man Wanted In Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their Child, Her Mother

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.
Antowan Parker, Jr., 27, shot Kenia Buckner, 31, on Jan. 16 at her apartment in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“The suspect shot Kenia in front of the 10-year-old child they shared and in front of Kenia’s mother,” officials said in a statement. The woman died at the scene.
A warrant was issued for Parker’s arrest, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous, sheriff’s officials said. He is described as a black man, 5-foot-9, 230 pounds, with dark brown hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes.
The reward was offered by the city of Bellflower for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
