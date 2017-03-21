Large Electronic Devices Banned From Some Nonstop Overseas Flights Into LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Passengers traveling to the U.S. on nonstop flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries are no longer allowed to transport large electronic devices in their carry-on luggage, airport police said Tuesday.

Any electronic device that is larger than a cell phone — such as computers, iPads, tablets, cameras and video game controllers — is no longer allowed inside of the airplane cabin.

A statement released by the Department of Homeland Security says new temporary restrictions have been put in place due to terrorist groups continuing to target commercial flights by trying to smuggle explosive devices onto flights.

According to CBS News, the ban applies to 10 international airports serving Cairo in Egypt, Amman in Jordan, Kuwait City in Kuwait, Casablanca in Morocco, Doha in Qatar, Riyadah and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Istanbul in Turkey and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The electronics ban does not affect any American carriers, but experts say airports in New York and Los Angeles get a number of flights traveling from the affected countries.

