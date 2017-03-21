Guide To The 2017 Vegan Street Fair

Vegan Street Fair, the vegan food and lifestyle celebration, with free entrance, touting bite-sized and full-portioned plant-based eats, is back in North Hollywood for its third year. The event features vegan and vegan-friendly vendors from Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay area and as far as Portland, Oregon and New York.



VSF’s inaugural year in 2015 hosted 44 vendors with around 10,000 attendees and expanded to 100 vendors and had 20,000 attendees in 2016, and this year they are expanding again with 150 vendors. The event presents a variety of vendors from food to merchandise, accessories as they are trying to bring, “the best vegan eats and products to Los Angeles locals so they can experience vegan culture, food and fun all in one place,” says Jessica Schoech founder of Vegan Street Fair.



The event presents a variety of vendors from food to merchandise, accessories and more. Some of the returning vendors include Donut Friend, World Empanadas and Taqueria La Venganza. New for this year, Vegan Street Fair will feature Trejo’s Tacos, by CHLOE, Word of Mouth Truck along with a partnership with The Federal Bar after great success at Vegan Street Fair

Location



Chandler Boulevard between Tujunga and Vineland

North Hollywood, CA

www.veganstreetfair.com

Tickets

Entrance is FREE but if you prefer the VIP treatment, passes can be found online for $40. The pass includes a VIP wristband that grants you access to VIP Fast Pass Lines at all Food and Beverage Vendors, while the first 300 VIP passes include a stacked VIP bag worth over $100.

Top Eats



The Abbot’s Butcher

The Hood Kitchen

350 Clinton St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 726-2156

The Abbot's Butcher is an artisanal plant-based butcher that crafts delicious cuts of "meat" like their Spanish "Chorizo", Ground "Beef" and Italian "Meatballs". At Vegan Street Fair, they will be serving customers a selection of: Spanish "chorizo" tacos with shredded lettuce and a chipotle aioli; "turkey" burger sliders with lettuce and a pesto aioli; and a BBQ "chicken" meatloaf sandwich with lettuce, fried onions and a BBQ ranch.



Plant Food for People

www.pffp.org Through the Plant Food for People family’s dedication to veganism, they are changing the perception on vegan fast food to create a buzz that reaches young, conscious eaters, inspiring them to share, learn and grow with their families. At VSF they will be serving up carnitas style marinated jackfruit tacos, tortas, mulitas, nachos, and slow cooked organic pinto beans.



Taqueria La Venganza

Harrison St & 15th St

Oakland, CA 94612

Taqueria La Venganza started on a corner sidewalk and has grown rapidly to become the winners of the 2016 LA vegan taco competition. Providing an animal friendly alternative to authentic Mexican Food, they will be serving tacos, burritos, carne asada fries, "cheese" and pepper strip tamales along with secret menu items: taquitos (olvera street style) and tacos al vapor.



The Blaq Square

23460 Cinema Dr A

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 259-9090

This is The Blaq Square's first time at VSF as the restaurant. The Blaq Square prides themselves in being a transitional restaurant where people can get acquainted with vegan food and will be serving their Revenant Burger Sliders, BLAQ crab sliders, chili cheese fries and banana chocolate fudge with toasted hazel nuts and blueberry sage cream.



Ridiculous Baking Co.

www.ridiculousbaking.com Ridiculous Baking Co. is LA’s premiere local vegan bakery, creating great food vegans miss having like delicious buttery croissants, minus the butter of course. This year at VSF, they are taking their amazing croissants and stuffing them full of provisions from The Butcher’s Son. Selections include a vegan French dip croissant with caramelized onions and blu cheese and a pulled pork croissant with BBQ sauce and a pickle on top!



Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen

www.YvonnesVeganKitchen.com Chef/Owner Yvonne Ardestani of Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen in Los Angeles is a classically French-trained chef whose goods are vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free. At VSF she will be serving up her vegan and gluten-free Vegan cheesecakes, Vegan cheese, crackers, chocolate-covered donuts with house-made vegan sprinkles, and chocolate chai cookies. If you can’t make it out to Vegan Street Fair, try out her recipes on her vegan cookbook app, Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen, or find her goods at over 20 locations throughout Los Angeles and online.



Trejo’s Tacos

1048 S La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 938-8226

Trejo's Tacos and Trejo's Cantina offer a variety of tacos and burritos that include asada, shrimp, chicken, pork, brisket, tofu, salmon and vegan options such as their cauliflower taco and the seared carrot & tofu chorizo taco. At VSF they will be serving three taco options including the: roasted cauliflower, young jackfruit and seared carrot & soyrizo along with chips & salsa.



Word Of Mouth Truck

(323) 610-1878

Word Of Mouth was created over the love for food, animals and the environment. As a 100% plant based food truck that serves comfort food, they are making their VSF debut this year with a menu consisting of their favorite items. They will be serving: Mac&Cheese bites, a fried chick'n sandwich, a sriracha chick'n salad sandwich and their unique take on the BLT.



SunCafe

10820 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 927-4100

SunCafe, the multi-level patio vegan eatery in Studio City, offers an organically-sourced menu with a variety of raw and vegan cuisine. At VSF they will be serving three dishes. First is their pastry filled with portobello steak in a bordelaise wine sauce, garlic mashed, candied carrots and caramelized onions. Second is their bulgogi mushroom bowl with sautéed cabbage and Asian slaw and third their Vegan Macaroons which are made with almond flour



The Grilled Cheese Truck

(818) 345-1875

The Grilled Cheese Truck has been melting delicious non-vegan sandwiches for over seven years. Events like VSF allow the popular truck to showcase their fan favorites and make them vegan. They will be serving their Cheesy Mac Melt, Cheesy Mac and Rib, chicken and waffle melt, and Caprese Melt served 100% Vegan using Follow Your Heart vegan cheeses and other products.



Your Vegan Friend

www.yourveganfriend.com Your Vegan Friend started out as a food blogging account, but it quickly developed into its own small vegan baking and cooking shop. They now offer traditional Mexican treats like a variety of pan dulce, gansitos, and tamales. At VSF they will be serving up shop favorites including: conchas, tamales, cuernitos, gansitos, s’mores bars, and coffee cake along with a concha ice cream sandwich. It is a concha stuffed with mazapan ice cream, bananas, caramel drizzle, and crushed mazapan.



by CHLOE

2520 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(424) 675-7618

by CHLOE. is a fast-casual brand serving wholesome, plant-based foods that opened its first Los Angeles location in May of 2016 in Silver Lake in partnership with 365 by Whole Foods Market. At Vegan Street Fair, by CHLOE. will be debuting their new CHILL by CHLOE. ice cream cart that will be selling flavors such as kale cookies and cream with homemade GF dark chocolate wafers, chocolate chocolate with chlostess cupcakes, and ice cream push pop flavors like their awesome matcha coconut with matcha chocolate babka.



Yoga-urt

1407 W Kenneth Rd.

Glendale, CA 91201

(818) 545-3880

Yoga-urt will be scooping seven flavors at Vegan Street Fair including caramel apple abundance, an exclusive new flavor only available at the Fair. Yoga-urt makes delicious creamy nut-based soft serve in house, using all vegan, organic, soy-free, and gluten-free ingredients with no artificial flavors or preservatives, and added probiotics. Waffle cones (gluten-free of course) will be available as well as a variety of yummy vegan toppings.



Blue Window

www.bluewindowla.com Blue Window puts their own spin on global street food with locations at Terminal 3 in LAX and at the Huntington Gardens serving gourmet vegan comfort food. This year at VSF, Chef Kajsa will be serving tornado potatoes made with their own Barbari season salt, with A “nacho” option which will have vegan nacho cheese, chopped cilantro, and sriracha hot sauce. She will also be serving guests fried proper’s pickles.



At the Beer Garden At The Federal Bar’s beer garden, they will be serving thirsty patrons a selection of beers which includes kegs of: Saint Archer Pale Ale, Saint Archer White, Sierra Tropical IPA, Sierra German IPA, Firestone Walker Union Jack, Firestone Walker 805, Boomtown ingenue and Crispin Blackberry Cider.