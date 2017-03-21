Domestic Violence Suspect Attacks Bounty Hunter, Crashes Car After Malibu Pursuit

MALIBU (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say a fugitive assaulted a bounty hunter who had been tracking him, setting off a pursuit that ended with the Pacific Coast Highway briefly being shut down Monday.
Malibu/Lost Hills deputies confirm the suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Moyle, assaulted a bail bondsman who had been trying to detain him.
Authorities say they spotted Moyle driving a Tesla on the highway about 30 minutes later.
Moyle appeared to pull over after deputies performed a traffic stop but he suddenly made a U-turn and sped away. About a minute later, authorities say Moyle collided with another car carrying a mother and her two children. The family was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Moyle, who also has an active domestic violence want for another incident, was injured in the crash and hospitalized.
PCH was briefly shut down at Webb Way.
Authorities say Moyle will be charged with drunk driving, felony evading of a peace officer and battery of the bondsman. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
