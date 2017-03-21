Compton Community College Opens First Student Clinic

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – The El Camino College Compton Center has opened its first ever medical center for students.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the new Molina Health Center, which is designed to provide basic health care for the students of the community college.
It is the first on-campus clinic in the college’s 60-year history. It will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and two medical assistants and will off physicals and treatments for colds and flu, family planning services and receive certain vaccines.
It will be operated by Long Beach-based Molina Medical Clinic.
Students can use the clinic for a fee of $19 per semester. For more information, click here.