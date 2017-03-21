Burglar Steals Thousands’ Worth Of Items In San Bernardino Break-In

March 21, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items during a break-in at an 82-year-old woman’s San Bernardino home earlier this month.

San Bernardino police report the burglary occurred on March 10 at a home on North G Street.

The suspect broke in through a back window and made off with more than 100 pieces of women’s jewelry, a computer, checks, car keys and purses, police said. There were no injuries. The 82-year-old victim estimated the stolen items to be worth more than $47,000.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. He was described as Hispanic, 160 to 180 pounds, between 20 and 25 years of age and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9. He was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers hat.

Anyone with information should call Det. Frank Alvarez at 909-384-5650.

