Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – March 20

March 21, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Ryan, Best Of Orange County, Bluegold, Bubble Run, Hoos’Gow Day, Michael’s On Naples, Orange County Activities, Swallows Day Parade, The Wine Artist, Women's History Month
Spring kicks off Monday and there’s no better way to celebrate this bountiful time of year than with fresh, delicious food. Spend Monday night munching meatballs in Long Beach while Wednesday offers a wine dinner series in Huntington Beach and Thursday night guests can learn to make their own sushi. Throughout the rest of the week, celebrate Women’s History Month, run through endless bubbles or try not to get locked up in San Juan Capistrano. At the end of the week, stop by Newport Dunes for the return of their bridal show.

Monday, March 20
meatball monday michaels on naples Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(credit: Michaels on Naples)


Meatball Monday
Michael’s on Naples
5620 East 2nd Street
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 439-7080
www.michaelsonnaples.com

With a rooftop lounge, tasty food and drink, and live music, there’s no better place to spend the first day of spring than Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach. The restaurant’s open-air space and retractable roof are the perfect place to enjoy Meatball Monday, held on the third Monday of every month. The event, which just started up again after a wintertime hiatus, includes a variety of meatballs made with pork, lamb or even vegetarian options. A set of three costs $12. Live music will also be played, and guests can enjoy a variety of $8 cocktails like Manhattans, Negronis and Moscow Mules.

Tuesday, March 21
womens history month pacific city Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Credit: Pacific City)


Women’s History Month
Pacific City
21010 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 960-3647
www.gopacificcity.com

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Pacific City with this one-hour event. Guests will learn all about famous women throughout history through stories and crafts, including one that allows them to create their own racecars like Italian female driver Lella Lombardi. As with most of Pacific City’s events, there will be plenty of specials and discounts for attendees. Smocking Birds will offer 15% off, Saint Marc will be giving away free ice cream and kids eat free at Ways & Means when accompanied by a paying adult. In addition, Sephora will be offering special Mommy & Me facials. Space is limited so visitors must RSVP in response, but it is free to attend. The celebration will start at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22
wine dinner series simon nicholls Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Credit: Simon Nicholls)


Wine Dinner Series
Bluegold
21016 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 374-0038
www.dinebluegold.com

The third in a series of wine dinners, Wednesday night’s event will feature drinks by Veuve Clicquot. Skip over traditional wines in favor of something bubblier—a French champagne from the Reims region. Chef Jorge Valines will craft dishes that highlight the unique flavor of Veuve Clicquot, offering a prix-fixe menu for $88 per person. While the menu hasn’t yet been revealed, various types of champagne will be included at the dinner: Veuve Clicquot Label Brut, Veuve Clicquot Rose Reserve and Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec. Limited seating is available so book your reservation in advance.

Thursday, March 23
gettyimages 72854209 Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)


Sushi and Sake
The Wine Artist
21064 Bake Parkway
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 297-3656
www.thewineartist.com

A boutique winery in South Orange County, The Wine Artist offers a variety of cooking classes and other special events that allow locals the chance to learn more about wine and food. Thursday’s class, which runs at $95 per person, will combine the art of sushi making with that of sake tasting. Visitors will start out by creating their own miso soup and cucumber salad before moving on to a variety of sushi rolls, including a California Roll, a Rainbow Roll, a Caterpillar Roll and a Crunchy Roll. They will also teach participants to create hand rolls like baked salmon and salmon skin. Subsequent classes include the Taste of Spain on April 3 and Gluten Free Pastas and Sauces on April 18.

Friday, March 24
hoos gow day scott schmitt1 Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Credit: Scott Schmitt)


Hoos’Gow Day
Downtown San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92677
(949) 493-1976
www.swallowsparade.com

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, the streets of Downtown San Juan Capistrano will become the Wild West once more with Hoos’Gow Day. The exciting fundraiser, put on by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association ahead of the Swallows Day Parade, which will be held the following day. The Sheriff and his deputies—a.k.a. members of the association—will be decked out in black and white western wear, wandering the streets looking for city slickers to throw in jail. If you’re not wearing western gear, you’re likely to be tossed in. To get out, locals and visitors can “make bail” by purchasing small souvenirs, with the money going toward parade expenses.

Saturday, March 25
gettyimages 481772967 Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)


Bubble Run
Angel Stadium
2000 East Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.bubblerun.com

Fun runs are always an exciting way to spend a Saturday morning. Whether you grab the whole family or run solo, it’s a bubble-filled way to get some exercise while still having fun. The event provides participants with blue tutus, bracelets, a sweatband, a beach ball, sunglasses and a rubber duck—all with the Bubble Run logo on them. The race will traverse the Angel Stadium parking lot as well as the interior of the stadium structure. Once complete, stop by the Bubble Stage for some fun with colored foam shot out of the race’s special bubble cannons. Funds from the race will benefit Team Kids, a program that allows elementary students to work with public safety administrators on giving back and serving the community.

Sunday, March 26
bridal show newport dunes Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County March 20

(Credit: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort)


Bridal Show
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort
1131 Back Bay Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 729-3863
www.newportdunes.com

Held at the Marine Terrace at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, the hotel’s Bridal Show offers local brides the chance to meet with professionals who can assist with wedding planning and hosting. Whether it’s vendors operating companies that provide flowers, DJs, invitations, party rentals, caterers, photographers or honeymoon services, it’s a one-stop shop for everything wedding-related—and admission is only $5. There will also be a fashion show filled with wedding gowns and tuxedos from places like Halston Heritage and Friar Tux Shop. Compete for door prizes while sipping a complimentary glass of champagne; hors d’ oeuvres will also be served.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She blogs at Pure Wander and freelances for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia