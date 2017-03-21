Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – March 20

Spring kicks off Monday and there’s no better way to celebrate this bountiful time of year than with fresh, delicious food. Spend Monday night munching meatballs in Long Beach while Wednesday offers a wine dinner series in Huntington Beach and Thursday night guests can learn to make their own sushi. Throughout the rest of the week, celebrate Women’s History Month, run through endless bubbles or try not to get locked up in San Juan Capistrano. At the end of the week, stop by Newport Dunes for the return of their bridal show.

www.michaelsonnaples.com Michael’s on Naples5620 East 2nd StreetLong Beach, CA 90803(562) 439-7080 With a rooftop lounge, tasty food and drink, and live music, there’s no better place to spend the first day of spring than Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach. The restaurant’s open-air space and retractable roof are the perfect place to enjoy Meatball Monday, held on the third Monday of every month. The event, which just started up again after a wintertime hiatus, includes a variety of meatballs made with pork, lamb or even vegetarian options. A set of three costs $12. Live music will also be played, and guests can enjoy a variety of $8 cocktails like Manhattans, Negronis and Moscow Mules.

www.gopacificcity.com Pacific City21010 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 960-3647 Celebrate Women’s History Month at Pacific City with this one-hour event. Guests will learn all about famous women throughout history through stories and crafts, including one that allows them to create their own racecars like Italian female driver Lella Lombardi. As with most of Pacific City’s events, there will be plenty of specials and discounts for attendees. Smocking Birds will offer 15% off, Saint Marc will be giving away free ice cream and kids eat free at Ways & Means when accompanied by a paying adult. In addition, Sephora will be offering special Mommy & Me facials. Space is limited so visitors must RSVP in response, but it is free to attend. The celebration will start at 11 a.m.

www.dinebluegold.com Bluegold21016 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0038 The third in a series of wine dinners, Wednesday night’s event will feature drinks by Veuve Clicquot. Skip over traditional wines in favor of something bubblier—a French champagne from the Reims region. Chef Jorge Valines will craft dishes that highlight the unique flavor of Veuve Clicquot, offering a prix-fixe menu for $88 per person. While the menu hasn’t yet been revealed, various types of champagne will be included at the dinner: Veuve Clicquot Label Brut, Veuve Clicquot Rose Reserve and Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec. Limited seating is available so book your reservation in advance.

www.thewineartist.com The Wine Artist21064 Bake ParkwayLake Forest, CA 92630(949) 297-3656 A boutique winery in South Orange County, The Wine Artist offers a variety of cooking classes and other special events that allow locals the chance to learn more about wine and food. Thursday’s class, which runs at $95 per person, will combine the art of sushi making with that of sake tasting. Visitors will start out by creating their own miso soup and cucumber salad before moving on to a variety of sushi rolls, including a California Roll, a Rainbow Roll, a Caterpillar Roll and a Crunchy Roll. They will also teach participants to create hand rolls like baked salmon and salmon skin. Subsequent classes include the Taste of Spain on April 3 and Gluten Free Pastas and Sauces on April 18.

www.swallowsparade.com Downtown San Juan CapistranoSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92677(949) 493-1976 From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, the streets of Downtown San Juan Capistrano will become the Wild West once more with Hoos’Gow Day. The exciting fundraiser, put on by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association ahead of the Swallows Day Parade, which will be held the following day. The Sheriff and his deputies—a.k.a. members of the association—will be decked out in black and white western wear, wandering the streets looking for city slickers to throw in jail. If you’re not wearing western gear, you’re likely to be tossed in. To get out, locals and visitors can “make bail” by purchasing small souvenirs, with the money going toward parade expenses.

www.newportdunes.com Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-3863 Held at the Marine Terrace at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, the hotel’s Bridal Show offers local brides the chance to meet with professionals who can assist with wedding planning and hosting. Whether it’s vendors operating companies that provide flowers, DJs, invitations, party rentals, caterers, photographers or honeymoon services, it’s a one-stop shop for everything wedding-related—and admission is only $5. There will also be a fashion show filled with wedding gowns and tuxedos from places like Halston Heritage and Friar Tux Shop. Compete for door prizes while sipping a complimentary glass of champagne; hors d’ oeuvres will also be served.