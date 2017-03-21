2 Students Arrested On Suspicion Of Plotting School Shooting In Banning

BANNING (CBSLA.com) — A pair of 15-year-old Banning High School students were taken into custody Monday night for allegedly plotting a campus shooting.
According to Banning police, the students were arrested about 10 p.m. Monday, after a witness earlier that day overheard one of the teens allegedly making threats to carry out a shooting at the school on Tuesday.
Police said the subsequent investigation turned up evidence that the teens “were possibly planning an active shooter type incident,” but specifics were not disclosed.
No weapons were found at the homes of the students following a police search, according to Felicia Adkins, director of educational services for the Banning Unified School District.
“There is no threat to Banning High School and students at this time,” she said. “As usual, student and staff safety is our number one priority.”
The students, whose names were withheld because they are underage, were booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Anyone with questions may call Adkins at (951) 922-0218.
