Young Mother Found Dead In Beaumont Identified

BANNING (CBSLA) — Police have identified a young Banning woman found shot to death in Riverside County earlier this month.

The body of Jasmine Zuniga, 21, a young mother of two, was found in a car in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue in Beaumont on March 4.

“I beat myself up everyday. I wasn’t there for the last hour of her life. I wasn’t there and couldn’t help her,” said the victim’s mother, Dianna Zuniga. “We miss her dearly even though we didn’t see her all the time.”

She described her daughter as a loving person, a caregiver and a fan of hoop earrings – something they both have in common.

Dianna said her daughter had a rough life, including running away at a young age and losing a cousin, who was killed in September by a hit- and-run driver in Jurupa Valley.

“My sister and I, it’s ironic that we both lost our babies six months apart,” said Dianna, who wants to find out who killed her daughter.

“I don’t know. My faith is in God, and my faith is in Beaumont police department and that they will figure out who did this,” the victim’s mother said.

Beaumont police were not able to give any updates but said possibly new information would be out later this week.