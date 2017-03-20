Unclaimed Money Is Piling Up In California, And Some Of It May Be Yours

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — It’s not something most people think to do: go on to the state controller’s website and apply for unclaimed property.
That’s what David Johnson did and found $200 his dad left behind.
It’s not just cash. It could be a grandparent’s safe deposit box, jewelry, a forgotten stock purchase or even equipment owed you from a cable company. Every year, financial institutions have to report and hand over unclaimed property.
Click Here to use the easy online form.
Last year alone, the state controller’s office received over $700 million in lost or abandoned property. By 2018, the state expects to break a record for a new total, over $9 billion in unclaimed property.