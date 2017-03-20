Rancho Dominguez Company Recalls Edamame Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A company near Compton is recalling a brand of edamame due to possible listeria contamination.
Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. or AFC, located in Rancho Dominguez, is recalling “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods“ after listeria was found during random testing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The eight-ounce packages have sell-by dates between Jan. 3 and March 17.
The FDA said the product should no longer be available for purchase because all affected retailers have been notified. There have been no reports of illnesses so far.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.
The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the agency said.
About 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.