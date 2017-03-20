Man, Officer Injured During Shootout In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man was hospitalized Monday for treatment of injuries sustained during an officer-involved shooting that took place in Huntington Beach.
Gunfire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Beacon Hill Lane and Lawn Haven Drive, according to police.
Upon their arrival, officers contacted a man and a woman at the scene.
At one point, an officer-involved shooting took place.
The man was struck by gunfire and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
One officer sustained an injury during the shooting. He has been treated and released from the hospital.
The woman was unharmed by the shooting.
At this time, it remains unclear as to what prompted the officer-involved shooting to occur.
The incident remains under investigation by the Huntington Beach Police Department.