Most Electronics Are Banned From Carry-Ons On Some Overseas Flights Into U.S.

March 20, 2017 11:04 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Tuesday, passengers on flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries are not allowed to carry electronics bigger than a phone in their carry-on luggage on non-stop flights to the U.S., an America official told CBS News.

That means devices like laptops, iPads and cameras must be checked.

Airlines that fly to Los Angeles International Airport non-stop from the following eight countries include Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Emirates Airline.

“There are probably more flights coming from Middle East to New York and L.A. than any other airport. we could see somewhere between three and seven a day that are affected by this ban,” said Skift airline business reporter Brian Sumers.

He expects plenty of travelers to be shocked and confused as the new rules are implemented.

The news broke after Royal Jordanian Airlines posted a tweet informing travelers of the changes, but later deleted the tweet.

Officials say the rule is from intelligence developed overseas, but there’s no specific plot.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly phoned lawmakers over the weekend to brief them on aviation security issues that have prompted the electronics ban, according a congressional aide briefed on the discussion.

