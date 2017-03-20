Man Caught On Camera Trying To Kidnap Teen In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was caught on camera trying to kidnap a teenage girl in North Hollywood
Security video from a homeowner’s camera shows what appears to be the ambush in broad daylight, but the victim breaks free and runs off.
It appears the guy thinks about a second run at her, but backs off and walks away.
The homeowner says police reported this was a teen on her way to a nearby school when the guy came up on her on Whitsett Avenue
“I was in shock, especially when it happens in front of your house,” Mike Oreb said.
The scene unfolded as he was at work. Neighbors texted him to let him know that police swarmed the area and wanted to look at footage from his security camera, according to Oreb.
“I give her a lot of credit because she did get away from him. You hear a lot of things like bad things happen. Good thing for security cameras,” Oreb added.
Los Angeles police say the city’s school police handled the call. It’s not clear how the man found the young woman or what motivated him to chase her down.
Neighbors say many school kids are in this area on a daily basis. Something like this happening is beyond disturbing.
“She was distraught to get a license plate. So hopefully with the media’s help, they’ll be able to catch this guy,” Oreb said.