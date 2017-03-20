Lawsuit Says Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line Gets Unfair Publicity

March 20, 2017 5:31 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA.com) — A San Francisco based retailer has filed a class-action suit against Ivanka Trump’s clothing company because her current role in the Trump Administration gives her business a leg up on the competition.

Modern Appealing Clothing claims Ivanka’s brand gained unfair advantage both because her father is president and because she and her husband work for him.

The lawsuit also says President Donald Trump and counselor Kellyanne Conway provided publicity for Ivanka’s lines and therefore helped boost its sales.

The suit asks for a restraining order that would prevent the Ivanka Trump label from being sold in California.

