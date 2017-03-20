California Lawmaker Proposes Tax On Wealthy To Fund Tuition-Free Public College For In-State Students

March 20, 2017 1:03 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Some California Democrats want to make college tuition free for in-state students by taxing very wealthy residents.

Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman said Monday she’s introducing a bill to create a 1 percent tax on Californians earning more than $1 million per year. The Stockton Democrat says the tax would provide enough revenue to make public colleges tuition-free for residents.

The bill comes on the heels of a separate proposal by other Assembly Democrats to make college more affordable. That plan aims to make college debt-free for students by helping cover non-tuition related expenses and expanding aid for community college students.

AB1356 requires a two-thirds vote in the Legislature because it would create a new tax.

The University of California system was tuition-free for in-state residents from its founding in the late 1800s until 1970.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Craig Roberts says:
    March 20, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Unbelievable. Yes lets just tax some more people in the state and create another give away so the Socialist democrats can retain a strangle hold on power. You elite just keep voting in democrats. You will pay for it some way I guarantee. The middle class will soon no longer exist in this state. They won’t be able to afford to live here.

